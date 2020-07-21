Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Takes $449,000 Position in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $38,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $296,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $64,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $577,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in ViacomCBS in the second quarter worth $900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $514,956.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VIAC. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of ViacomCBS from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

Shares of VIAC traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.51. 250,061 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,014,803. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.87. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.36.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.18. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. ViacomCBS’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

