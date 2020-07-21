Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.67. 602,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,973,211. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $61.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

