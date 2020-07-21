American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Acquires 78 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,070,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $2.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $174.96. The stock had a trading volume of 102,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,467. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $106.07 and a one year high of $175.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

