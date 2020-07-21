American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,363 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 23,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $171.49. 513,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,351. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $110.05 and a 12-month high of $186.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.57.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

