American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $164.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,113,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,857,002. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.30. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.