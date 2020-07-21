American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Buys 500 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Potomac Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 78.3% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 242.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.16. The stock had a trading volume of 221,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,821. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.50. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $22.21.

