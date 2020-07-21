American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Buys 5,714 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. iShares GNMA Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.2% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned 1.56% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $6,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 26.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,247,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,217,000.

Shares of GNMA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.17. 151,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,420. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.94 and a twelve month high of $55.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.97.

