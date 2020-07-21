American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Buys Shares of 2,507 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.64. 757,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,167. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $107.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.43.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.