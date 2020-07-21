American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,079 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.5% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 77.9% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJL traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.05. The stock had a trading volume of 219,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,785. Invesco BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.87 and its 200 day moving average is $23.22.

