American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. FMR LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,501.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 16,879 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 76.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,412,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period.

VGT traded up $7.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $292.34. 657,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,491. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $293.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $274.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

