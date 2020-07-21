American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Grows Stock Position in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,288 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 15.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 767,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 101,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 24.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 760,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,166,000 after acquiring an additional 151,573 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 10.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,738,000 after acquiring an additional 67,905 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 44.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 608,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,336,000 after acquiring an additional 188,044 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport in the first quarter worth $7,311,000.

Get Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport alerts:

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 4,112 shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total transaction of $147,744.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,905,725.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.22. The company had a trading volume of 196,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,122. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $15.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.111 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.