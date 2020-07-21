American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $1.67 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 1.6% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,998,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $105.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,220,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,996. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.79. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

