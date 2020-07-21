American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $2.43 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 208.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,992,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,776,253,000 after buying an additional 18,911,029 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 524.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,524,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,819,000 after buying an additional 8,839,887 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,247,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,846,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $480,619,000 after buying an additional 1,389,374 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,460,000.

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,062,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,486. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.49. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

