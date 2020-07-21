American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $209,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 48.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PBP. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 206.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Noven Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the first quarter worth $196,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period.

PBP stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,536. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a twelve month low of $14.54 and a twelve month high of $22.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.