American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Has $6.11 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 5.8% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWF. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,657,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded up $5.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $205.70. 881,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,517. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $206.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.93.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

