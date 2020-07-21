American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $372,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18,652.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,106,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,490 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 47,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 206,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.32. 23,314,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,700,234. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.09 and a one year high of $46.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

