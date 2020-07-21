American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 45 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 1.7% of American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of MDY traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $332.64. 678,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,928. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $384.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $327.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

