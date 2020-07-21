American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 450 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,025,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,718,000 after purchasing an additional 868,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,474,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,899,000 after purchasing an additional 714,637 shares during the period. Financial Services Advisory Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $15,273,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,444,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,028,000 after buying an additional 510,652 shares in the last quarter.

BATS PTLC traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,800 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.50.

