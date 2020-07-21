American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 6,911 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,633,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,062,000 after acquiring an additional 80,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,854,000 after acquiring an additional 114,864 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,240,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,531,000 after acquiring an additional 319,680 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,422,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,657,000 after acquiring an additional 806,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 873,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,425,000 after acquiring an additional 89,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOE traded down $0.96 on Monday, reaching $98.83. 462,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,979. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $122.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

