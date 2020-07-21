Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 793 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $260.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,497,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,768. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.12 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $153.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.10 and its 200 day moving average is $226.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Amgen from $252.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Featured Article: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.