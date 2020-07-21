Analysts Anticipate Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.56 Million

Analysts expect Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) to report $17.56 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Veracyte’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.22 million. Veracyte reported sales of $30.14 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full year sales of $99.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.50 million to $100.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $151.46 million, with estimates ranging from $147.40 million to $155.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Veracyte.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $31.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.31 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 18.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.91. The stock had a trading volume of 447,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,718. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.37 and a beta of 0.84. Veracyte has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41.

In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $867,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Epstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total value of $297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,909 shares of company stock worth $5,324,437. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Veracyte by 24.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,457,011 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,350,000 after purchasing an additional 887,610 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,287,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,918,000 after purchasing an additional 234,216 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Veracyte by 7.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,287,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,918,000 after purchasing an additional 234,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,000,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,623,000 after buying an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 20.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,225,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,801,000 after buying an additional 205,794 shares during the period.

Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas solutions for a complex landscape in thyroid nodule diagnosis to physicians; Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

