Analysts Expect Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts expect Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.97. Regency Centers reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.29 to $4.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.13 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on REG. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $72.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.36.

In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 727,113 shares in the company, valued at $36,762,833.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Regency Centers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Regency Centers by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Regency Centers by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

REG traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.58. 1,417,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,980. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $70.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

