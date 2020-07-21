Analysts Set CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target at $125.88

Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.88.

Several analysts have commented on CDW shares. Raymond James raised CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered their price target on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

In other CDW news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at $15,139,785.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in CDW by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

CDW traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,796. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. CDW has a twelve month low of $73.39 and a twelve month high of $146.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

