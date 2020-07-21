Analysts Set Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Target Price at $65.60

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.17.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RLMD stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.32. 125,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,651. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $41.49.

Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.39).

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.

