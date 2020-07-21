Analysts Set Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) Target Price at $65.60

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:RLMD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.17.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Relmada Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.
In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of RLMD stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.32. 125,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,651. Relmada Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $54.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.62 and a 200 day moving average of $41.49.
Relmada Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:RLMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.39).
About Relmada Therapeutics
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, is being developed as a rapidly acting, oral agent for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and/or other potential CNS pathological conditions.
