APIX Price Reaches $0.18 (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. APIX has a market cap of $20.24 million and approximately $3.88 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APIX has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. One APIX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001958 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

APIX Profile

APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,729,291 tokens. The official website for APIX is apisplatform.io . The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform

APIX Token Trading

APIX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

