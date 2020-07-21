Ardor Price Hits $0.0580 (ARDR)

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Ardor has a total market cap of $57.93 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Ardor coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0580 or 0.00000633 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, OKEx, Poloniex and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007882 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002797 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Ardor Coin Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2016. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ardor is www.ardorplatform.org . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org

Buying and Selling Ardor

Ardor can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Poloniex, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Binance and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

