Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 186 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $380,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,647,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 403,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after buying an additional 89,679 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $16,376,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM stock traded down $8.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.46. 187,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,674,820. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,579.88, a P/E/G ratio of 11.97 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $281.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 2,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total value of $394,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,451.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.06, for a total value of $490,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 777,322 shares of company stock worth $169,838,662 in the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.36.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

