Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,423 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 2.0% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,478 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

ADP stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.19. 44,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.29 and a 200-day moving average of $152.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.92. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.51% and a net margin of 17.20%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.14.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

