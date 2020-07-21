Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 361 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MASI. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the first quarter valued at $142,463,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,588,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Masimo in the first quarter valued at about $57,300,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Masimo by 65.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 767,942 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,018,000 after acquiring an additional 302,578 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Masimo by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,144,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,921,000 after acquiring an additional 254,661 shares during the period. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Masimo from $207.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Masimo in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.33.

MASI traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.92. The company had a trading volume of 21,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,379. The business has a 50-day moving average of $226.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.43. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.92. Masimo Co. has a 1 year low of $139.36 and a 1 year high of $258.00.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Masimo had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $269.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $323,582.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,260.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jon Coleman sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $293,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,671 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,886 in the last quarter. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

