Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 9,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $59.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,667,334. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $135.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In other news, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,382.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,406.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

