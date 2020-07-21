Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Illumina from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Illumina from $370.00 to $356.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $340.50.

NASDAQ ILMN traded down $8.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $390.39. The stock had a trading volume of 44,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,515. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.78 and a 52-week high of $402.14. The company has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $316.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The life sciences company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.92 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 26.48%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,682,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Oene Mark Van sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.83, for a total value of $198,018.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,409,470.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,832 shares of company stock worth $10,147,381. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.