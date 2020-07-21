Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 554 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wilbur J. Prezzano sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.65, for a total transaction of $1,244,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,040 shares of company stock worth $4,415,607 in the last three months. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Argus reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.44.

ROP traded up $1.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $416.51. 9,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,543. The company’s 50-day moving average is $395.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.66. The company has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $416.24.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.71%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

