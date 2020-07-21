Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Buys 667 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.5% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Boothe Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its stake in Stryker by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 3,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,653 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA increased its stake in Stryker by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 6,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker stock traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.95. 82,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.06. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.24, for a total value of $1,917,419.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,023,302.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.79, for a total value of $1,708,941.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,667.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,670 shares of company stock worth $5,775,251 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Stryker from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Stryker from $230.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Stryker from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reduced their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Stryker from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.23.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.