Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 25.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,606 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 36,799,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,234,620,000 after buying an additional 168,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,868,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,186 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,948,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $512,639,000 after purchasing an additional 590,424 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,122 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.46. 866,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,496,771. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.32. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

