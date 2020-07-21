Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Centene by 1,386.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,456,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,632,000 after buying an additional 3,223,577 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $661,000. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,944,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Centene by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 149,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNC traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,342,577. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Centene Corp has a 1 year low of $41.62 and a 1 year high of $74.70. The company has a market capitalization of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.73.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). Centene had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $26.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $2,348,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $96,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,983 shares of company stock worth $14,041,261. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

