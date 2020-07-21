Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,839 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,548,587 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $253,906,000 after buying an additional 98,660 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. now owns 1,181,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $193,798,000 after buying an additional 283,710 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,131,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $185,514,000 after buying an additional 59,026 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $161,273,000 after buying an additional 32,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $222,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $236,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $2,845,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 974,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,990,859.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,950 shares of company stock worth $8,165,670. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. DA Davidson raised Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.77.

NYSE PANW traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $249.38. 67,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $233.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.19. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $125.47 and a fifty-two week high of $255.84. The firm has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The network technology company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $1.54. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $869.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.