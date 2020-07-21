Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $10.15 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,054 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 2.9% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 700 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 7,081 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 23,749 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 57.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

NYSE ABT traded down $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.08. 248,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,898,523. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $61.61 and a 12-month high of $100.71. The firm has a market cap of $173.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.71.

In other news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $79,212.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,414.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew H. Lane sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $7,360,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,852,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,596 shares of company stock valued at $7,786,215. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.