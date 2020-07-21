Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 83.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $274,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 58.0% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.5% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $1,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cfra downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $1.56 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.46. 65,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $73.02 and a 52-week high of $127.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.24. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.15%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 11,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $1,312,421.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,942,462.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.