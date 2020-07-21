Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,211 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 798 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 1.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 248.4% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 324 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 36.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $213,494.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,249.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,950,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,851 shares of company stock worth $1,047,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.80 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,028. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.37 and a 200-day moving average of $119.24. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12 month low of $82.51 and a 12 month high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.61%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.42.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

