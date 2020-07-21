Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

QUAL traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.77. The company had a trading volume of 971,613 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.28.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.