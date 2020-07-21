Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,922 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.44, for a total transaction of $150,251.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,231,984.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.31, for a total value of $1,378,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,994.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,439,082 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zoetis from $146.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Zoetis from $139.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, G.Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.71.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.00. 45,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,429. The company has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.77. Zoetis Inc has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $146.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

