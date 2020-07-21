Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 741 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and makes up approximately 2.2% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $7,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,440 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.06.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.43. 71,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,058. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.91.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

