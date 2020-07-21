Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 960 Shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,299 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,034,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 26,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 31,555 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,407,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Adobe by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,132,983 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,033,289,000 after buying an additional 232,885 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.76, for a total value of $225,518.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.26, for a total transaction of $1,741,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 54,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,419.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $16,842,070 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE stock traded down $11.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $443.92. 90,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,899. The company has a market cap of $217.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $424.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $364.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $470.61.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADBE. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Adobe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $293.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.43.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

