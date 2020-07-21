Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 506.9% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.66. The stock had a trading volume of 5,356,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,085,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $62.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.90. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.81 and a 12-month high of $82.05.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $68.52 per share, with a total value of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,964. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATVI. Barclays upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.63.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

