Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,147 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on FedEx from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on FedEx from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on FedEx from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.08.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.35. 96,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,986. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $178.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The shipping service provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $17.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 8,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $1,456,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,942.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $18,333,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,550 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,258. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

