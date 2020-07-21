Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 11,895 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,895 shares during the quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 111.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 122.7% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 208.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 39.0% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.40. 3,375,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,921,720. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

