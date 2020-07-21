Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 125 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard J. Harshman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $97.55 per share, for a total transaction of $97,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,182.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

PNC stock traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $107.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.96. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $79.41 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.29.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($2.78). PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 35.52%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $138.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PNC Financial Services Group from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.21.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

