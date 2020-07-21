Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,174 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 149,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,517,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 277,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,338,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $231,000. Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.99. The stock had a trading volume of 102,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,120. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.94. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

