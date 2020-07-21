Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,675,210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Anthem by 39.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,815,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Anthem by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,978,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Anthem by 7,057.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,311,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,852 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anthem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $6.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.32. 103,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,842. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $309.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.84. The firm has a market cap of $65.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,360 shares in the company, valued at $16,665,999.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,771 shares of company stock worth $11,041,447 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.31.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.