Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Lowers Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,049 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Anthem worth $37,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,675,210,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Anthem by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,339,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204,783 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Anthem by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,118,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,049,000 after purchasing an additional 181,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,103,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,452,000 after purchasing an additional 64,509 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Cfra upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.31.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,360 shares in the company, valued at $16,665,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 1,102 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.59, for a total value of $313,618.18. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,722,957.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,771 shares of company stock valued at $11,041,447. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANTM traded up $6.97 on Tuesday, reaching $265.97. The stock had a trading volume of 90,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,842. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.84. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $171.03 and a 12-month high of $309.10.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

